Previewing LaGuardia Airport’s transformed Terminal B

For years, few people have had anything good to say about LaGuardia Airport.

However, now, as part of an ongoing $8B project to turn the aging airport into a 21st-Century facility, the ugly duckling may finally be turning into a swan.

The dazzling designs of the new Terminal B are the start of the renovations. Four stories tall and 850,000 square feet in size, with a backdrop of stunning art and iconic New York restaurants.

“You’re being greeted by art installations, you’re being greeted by the newest technology in terms of check-in and that is obviously not the old LaGuardia,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was on hand Wednesday to see the renovations at the new Terminal B, which is expected to open to the public on Saturday. The old Terminal B building will be level ground in about six months, according to the Port Authority.

Once the total transformation is complete, LaGuardia will be the first new major airport constructed in the United States in nearly a quarter-century.