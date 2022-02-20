President's Day 2022: What's open, what's closed

article

President's Day is a federal holiday in the United States that is celebrated on the third Monday of February to honor all the people who have served as the nation's leader.

This year, the holiday falls on Monday, February 21, meaning some businesses and government agencies will close for the day.

Here's a quick list of everything that will be closed:

Banks

Most banks, including Federal Reserve Banks nationwide, will be closed for the holiday. ATMs will still be available, and TD Bank will be open.

Mail

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver any residential or business mail on Monday, and post offices will be closed. Priority Mail Express will still be delivered.

Government offices and courts

Federal and state courts, along with federal government institutions and state agencies, and courts will be closed for the holiday.

Schools

Most children across the nation will have a day off Monday for the holiday

Businesses across the nation will remain open Monday, however, you should be sure to check with local stores to find out if they are open or have adjusted their hours.