Presidential debate drink specials and watch parties in NYC

With the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump scheduled for Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, bars and restaurants across New York City are gearing up to host viewers.

The Tuesday night debate is set to air on ABC News at 9 p.m Eastern Time.

Tuesday will mark Trump’s second debate for the 2024 presidential election since he and President Joe Biden held one back in June before Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Harris as a presidential candidate.

Featured article

Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's local watch parties in NYC:

1. Wicked Willys

With VIP area seating and 10+ TVs, Wicked Willy's is the perfect place to watch the debate. The watch party starts at 9 p.m. at 149 Bleecker Street.

"Join us at Wicked Willys for the ultimate political smackdown!" Wicked Willys posted on Instagram.

Plus, Thursday drink specials will be featured. It is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

2. RPM Underground

RPM Underground is hosting a free debate watch party from 7-11:30 p.m.

"Relive the fun of our 2019 Democratic Debates Caucus Style events, and come join us for a night of political excitement at RPM Underground's PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY," RPM Underground said on Instagram.

After the debate is over, join RPM Underground for one free hour of karaoke in a private room.

Tickets are free. Must be 21+. No outside food or drinks allowed.

3. Everything Jake's

From 8-11 p.m., Everything Jake's is hosting a watch party.

"We'll be watching the debate at the bar Everything's Jake NYC Bar & Lounge, so grab a drink and sit next to your red and blue neighbors for this monumental evening," the organizer said in an EventBrite.com post.

The bar is located on 122 East 83rd Street, New York.

4. Williamsburg Comedy Club

Not too far from New York City, the Williamsburg Comedy Club and Old Man Hustle Bar is hosting a watch party on a movie screen with drinks.

"Trump vs Harris on 4 TV's and a Movie Screen, Sound on!" the Williamsburg Comedy Club said on Instagram.

The Williamsburg Comedy Club's watch party will take place from 8-11:30 p.m.

5. 230 Fifth Rooftop

230 Fifth Rooftop is hosting a watch party in their exclusive private room with stunning views of New York City.

They will serve handcrafted cocktails and food.

The watch party begins at 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

FOX 5 DC contributed to this report.