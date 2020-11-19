President Trump announces news conference on 2020 election challenge

article

President Donald Trump has announced a news conference to provide an update on his challenge to the results of the 2020 election.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Trump said, "Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M."

Trump has refused to accept the results of the election that delivered victory for Democrat Joe Biden.

The Associated Press says President-elect Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

Biden currently has an Electoral College lead of 290-232. But that does not include electors from Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points as officials conduct a hand tally. The AP has not called the race, but if Biden's lead holds he will win the Electoral College on 306-232 vote — the identical margin Trump won in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.