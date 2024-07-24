President Biden signs form delaying NJ Transit strike
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order delaying a strike by NJ Transit's locomotive engineers and trainmen that could have crippled the daily commute.
In the order, Biden says that he will create a Presidential Emergency Board to help resolve the dispute.
The panel of neutral experts would review the officers from both sides and make a non-binding recommendation.
The order prevents NJ Transit's engineers and trainmen from striking for 120 days.