President Biden signs form delaying NJ Transit strike

Updated  July 24, 2024 5:20pm EDT
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order delaying a strike by NJ Transit's locomotive engineers and trainmen that could have crippled the daily commute.

In the order, Biden says that he will create a Presidential Emergency Board to help resolve the dispute.

The panel of neutral experts would review the officers from both sides and make a non-binding recommendation. 

The order prevents NJ Transit's engineers and trainmen from striking for 120 days.