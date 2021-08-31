Preparing your dog for your return to the office

Heading back to the office is a big adjustment for both people and their pets. To that end, pup parents are taking the time to prepare their four-legged companions for the big change.

Experts like Terri Tarantino, a manager and trainer at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, say those who can afford to do so are booking doggy day care sessions months in advance, as it may take some time for pets to develop socialization skills.

"We are seeing a lot more dogs come in. We have a major waitlist for St. Hubert's Doggy Day Camp," Tarantino said. "We have a lot of siblings coming in now. A lot of people went out and adopted a second or third dog during the pandemic."

Others are rearranging their work schedules, crate training, or hiring dog-walkers.

Adrienne Carson, St. Hubert's director of behavior and training, said there's no right or wrong option. Either way, she advised getting a head start on that morning routine, so pets can more easily acclimate to it.

"Start exercising your dog on a schedule in that way, and that can really help them get adjusted before you even leave," she added.

Carson also suggested taking short trips or leaving your dog home with extra food and toys. While some pups will have no problem adjusting, the other ones usually just need a little practice, she said.

