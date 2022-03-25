Premature baby abandoned on hood of car in Connecticut, cops say

Connecticut State Police are searching for the man believed to have abandoned a newborn child on the hood of a parked car.

A woman called 911 on Wednesday to report that an unknown man had placed a baby on the hood of her parked car on Pleasant Valley Road in Mansfield. The man then got in a dark-colored car and fled, Connecticut state police said in a news release.

The infant was brought to a hospital and determined to have been born prematurely at 28 to 30 weeks. The baby was listed in stable condition at the hospital on Thursday.

According to published reports, the man was described as Hispanic, heavyset, with short black hair and wearing a black, long-sleeved T-shirt and block jogger-style pants.

The Safe Haven law in Connecticut allows parents to leave a newborn baby younger than 30 days at an emergency room without penalty of abandonment.

Anyone who has information on the man’s identity, whereabouts, or vehicle is asked to contact Det. Matthew Hogan at 860-896-3236.

