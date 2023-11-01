Pregnant woman kicked in the stomach in Queens subway station: NYPD

article

A pregnant woman is recovering after she was struck and kicked in the stomach by another rider on the subway Wednesday morning.

According to the NYPD, the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was riding a southbound 7 train approaching the 74th Street-Broadway station in Jackson Heights at around 9 a.m. when the female suspect bumped into her.

The pair got off the train and began to argue, and the suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the head with her cellphone before kicking the victim in the stomach.

The suspect then fled the scene, running away on foot to parts unknown.

Police say the victim suffered swelling and bruising to the face and pain to the stomach and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

