West Indian Day Parade and J'ouvert celebration canceled due to COVID

Along with the already announced cancelation of the West Indian Day Parade, the J'Ouvert celebration that typically kicks off the festivities was also canceled, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Citing health safety concerns, the mayor said Monday that the major cultural event that begins during the overnight hours leading into Labor Day would return next year.

"We take that extra step to get through COVID together and then get ready for better times ahead," said de Blasio.

The Rebirth of New York Carnival 2021 will replace this year's festivities. It will be virtual and in-person, with smaller crowds, from Sept. 2-5.

"In our spirit, we are going to host several events behind the Brooklyn Museum starting this Thursday, live and direct," said Michelle Gibbs, Chairwoman of the American West Indian Day Celebration.

The colorful parade along Eastern Parkway is a time-honored celebration of West Indian culture. It is one of the largest parades in the world. Last year's festivities were also canceled as the pandemic raged on.

