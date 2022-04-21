Unclaimed Powerball winning ticket worth $150,000 is about to expire

Time is running out for someone to claim a $150,000 Powerball prize.

The ticket from the April 24, 2021 drawing was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston, Michigan.

The winning ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball – 22-36-48-59-61 Power Ball: 22.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on April 25.

If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

The winner needs to contact the Michigan Lottery to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.