Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in NY, NJ as jackpot run ends

The Brief Winning Powerball tickets were sold in New Jersey and New York for Saturday's drawing. They were each worth $1 million. One was sold in New Jersey, and two were sold in New York.



Texas and Missouri may be home to the grand prize winners, but New Jersey and New York still got a piece of the historic Powerball jackpot!

What we know:

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Xpress Food Mart on Woodlynne Avenue in Woodlyne, New Jersey.

It matched all five winning numbers, 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62, for Saturday night's drawing, but missed the Powerball, which was 17.

More than a dozen other New Jersey residents won prizes worth $50,000–100,000.

Two $1 million Powerball tickets were also sold in New York for Saturday's drawing, but New York lottery officials have yet to release further details.

Local perspective:

Saturday's $1.8 billion jackpot came after a record 42 drawings since May 31.

During the monthslong run, 67 winning tickets were sold in New Jersey: five $1 million prizes, one $300,000 prize, one $150,000 prize and 11 $100,000 prizes.

Big picture view:

Two Powerball tickets in Missouri and Texas matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing to split a $1.8 billion jackpot, the second-largest ever won.

Each winner will have the choice between $893.5 million in annuity payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $410.3 million, before taxes.

Related article

What's next:

For Monday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million.