Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $760M ahead of final drawing of 2023

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Wednesday night to claim the $707 million grand prize.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $760 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $382.5 million – ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 4, 11, 38, 51 and 68 with a red Powerball number of 5. The Power Play option was 3X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

One lucky winner in California won $1 million after matching all five white numbers, while another player in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option, the game announced Wednesday night.

IOWA LOTTERY POSTS WRONG POWERBALL NUMBERS — BUT MISTAKEN WINNERS CAN KEEP WINNINGS

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when a Californian snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest jackpot ever offered by the game.

FILE - A Powerball ticket is seen on a counter after being purchased in a store on Oct. 4, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GROUP OF MICHIGAN CO-WORKERS HIT POWERBALL AFTER PLAYING TOGETHER FOR 14 YEARS

The second billion-dollar prize won in 2023 took place on July 19 when another Californian won $1.08 billion, the lottery said. That jackpot is the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.