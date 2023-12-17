Powerball jackpot drawing at $535 million Saturday night

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to soar as 2023 comes to an end.

The jackpot has reached an estimated $535 million with an estimated $257.6 million cash value.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were 3, 9, 10, 20, 62 and the Powerball was 25. Power Play was 3x.

CO-WORKERS WIN LOTTERY AFTER BOSS GIFTS THEM SCRATCH-OFFS FOR CHRISTMAS

Since a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball on Oct. 11, the Powerball jackpot has continued to grow.

Since then, there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner .

Top Powerball Winners in 2023

Powerball had five lucky winners for big jackpots in 2023, with three of the grand prizes ranking among the top-ten largest in the history of the game.

Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA

March 4, 2023 - $162.6 million – VA

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion - CA

MASSACHUSETTS MOM WINS $25M LOTTERY PRIZE, PLANS TO PAY OFF HER DAUGHTS' STUDENT LOANS

Chances of Powerball players hitting the jackpot are 1-in-292.2-million and odds of winning a prize are 1-in-24.9, according to the lottery.

The odds have been that way since 2015, when lottery officials rolled out an updated matrix.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.



