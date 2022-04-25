Powerball jumps to $421 million for Monday's drawing

article

The Powerball has climbed to $421 million after no one matched the winning numbers on Saturday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $252.1 million.

The drawing will take place on Monday at 10:59 p.m.

Players have until 10:00 p.m. to buy a $2 ticket for the drawing. Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Powerball is played by the customer choosing five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be the Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, a player needs to match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

There hasn't been a Powerball winning since the February 14 drawing when a ticket in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 29 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

The lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.90.

