Power restored, mass transit resumes after outage in Manhattan, Queens

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Manhattan
Power outage in Manhattan

Harlem, the Upper East Side and Upper West Side lost power for about 30 minutes Friday morning.

NEW YORK - Dozens of blocks in Manhattan were cast into darkness after a power outage early Friday morning.

The lights went out at about 5:15 a.m. on the Upper East SideUpper West Side, and Harlem. People in those areas reported the lights back on about 30 minutes later.

Con Ed said about 180,000 customers were affected when the transmission system caused three networks to lose electric supply. That supply was restored just after 6:30 a.m. A second widespread outage was reported in Queens in the zip code 11379 which includes Middle Village. Another 5,000 customers lost power. The cause of the transmission problem wasn't clear.

Subways and trains were impacted by the outage. Several subway lines were bypassing stations and are experiencing delays. The A, B, C, D, 1, 2 and 3 lines were affected. Metro-North and the LIRR were reporting disruptions.

Crews had been working around the clock to restore power across the city due to the tropical storm that battered the East Coast earlier this week.

