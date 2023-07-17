Power outages plague Belvidere, NJ following severe thunderstorms

Kelly Canfield and her family have lived in front of Manunka Chunk Mountain off Rt. 46 in Belvidere, New Jersey for 20 years. They are now moving.

"The minute it rains it's coming down again. I don't know how much more this mountain can take." — Kelly Canfield

Her daughter took a video of rushing water early Sunday morning, triggering a mudslide that sent trees, rocks, and debris downhill and flooded Rt. 46.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Sunday after two straight days of severe thunderstorms pummeled the Garden State.

Warren County was one of the hardest-hit areas after the Delaware River swelled and spilled over into lower-lying areas.

Belvidere resident Bob McKenna said, "Sunday was the worst part with the second rain. It wasn't as bad Saturday we drove through here, past Hot Dog Johnny's, and then the next day, chaos."

The process of removing downed trees and other clean-up is expected to take days.

As for Kelly she and her family will now do something she hasn't done in about 30 years: Move back in with her mom.

"These are just possessions, they can be replaced. I'm just glad my family's alive, and we made it through, you know?" — Kelly Canfield

JCP&L says about 2,500 customers were without power on Monday morning. That number dropped to just under 400 by early afternoon.