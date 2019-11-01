Power outages across the region following Halloween storm

The tri-state region was cleaning up after a Halloween storm packing powerful winds and severe thunderstorms struck, downing trees and power lines.

The storm ripped through Long Beach, Long Island, cutting power for thousands in Nassau County.

Vicious gusts showed no mercy on Suffolk County, uprooted trees that landed on cars.

In New Jersey, utilities on Friday reported 25,455 homes and businesses were without power. Most were in Monmouth and Mercer counties.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties early Friday as a severe thunderstorm moved through Pennington. However, there were no reports of any tornados touching down.

A wind advisory remained in effect until noon for Sussex, Warren, Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, Cape May and Atlantic counties. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.