Expand / Collapse search

Power outages across NJ following storm

Published 
Sussex County
Associated Press
article

Jersey Central Power and Light reported that 36,552 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday.

NEW JERSEY - The last of the snow is falling over parts of New Jersey after leaving behind power outages in the northwest part of the state.

Jersey Central Power and Light is reporting 36,552 homes and businesses are without electricity Tuesday. They are mainly in Sussex, Morris and Warren counties.

The National Weather Service says trained spotters have reported Monday’s storm left behind 10 inches of snow in Sussex and Morris counties. Somerset county saw 4 inches and, there was more than 2 inches in Monmouth County.

Weather Forecast

Snow showers continue to move away from the region today as the storm gradually clears the area. It will be breezy and cold with slick conditions on many roadways, bridges and overpasses. But the rest of the week looks much quieter with cooler than normal temperatures.

New Jersey State Police say they responded to 428 accidents by 6 p.m. Monday and had 312 calls to assist motorists.

Transportation Department road crews have cleared the state’s major highways, but motorists are advised to use caution because of icy spots.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------