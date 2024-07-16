Expand / Collapse search

Power outage tracker: Live updates after storms, heat in NYC

Updated  July 16, 2024 10:12pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
article

PSEG/LIPA power lines span the sky in Commack, New York on December 2, 2014. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Expand

NEW YORK - 1,547 customers throughout the five boroughs are without power after a thunderstorm warning was in effect for the NYC area, ConEd said.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Power outage tracker

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below.

NY power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays or cancelations at NYC-area airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status 

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Newark Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

JFK Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.