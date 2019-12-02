Potentially deadly bacteria such as E.coli found in 9 out of 10 make-up bags

article

A warning for make-up lovers.

Scientists from Aston University found potentially life-threatening superbugs including E.coli and salmonella lurking in nine out of 10 make-up bags, new research published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology has revealed.

Researchers found the newer beauty blender sponges harbor the most bacteria, followed by eyeliners, mascaras and lip gloss.

Many of the owners admit they had never cleaned their sponges despite dropping them on the floor during use.

Experts warn contaminated products can cause skin infections, blood poisoning, pneumonia and conjunctivitis.