Pot is coming to U.S. gas stations

Gas, weed, and munchies will be available at the same place soon.

Cannabis retailer Green Thumb says it will be bringing cannabis products to gas stations in Florida.

The company says it has come to an agreement with Circle K to lease space inside its stores to roll out "RISE Express" branded dispensaries.

The plan is to test the concept at approximately ten of the company's convenience stores in Florida. If everything goes well it could be expanded to some of the other 600 Circle K locations across the state.

The "RISE Express" stores will carry branded cannabis products including pre-rolled joints, gummies, and vapes.

"The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis," said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman, and CEO Ben Kovler.

Green Thumb owns and operates seven medical cannabis retail stores in Florida. The company also has a cultivation and processing facility in Homestead.

According to the Florida Department of Health, over 700,000 Floridians are currently registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program.

Marijuana is only legal in Florida for people who have a medical marijuana authorization card. They would be required to buy products at the Circle K dispensaries.