Lee charges north to Canada as tropical storm conditions soak New England amid rising power outages

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee is mere hours from landfall in Canadian Maritimes, leaving over 200,000 people without power as the sprawling storm reaches back into New England , threatening near-hurricane-force winds, pounding surf and bursts of heavy rain.

While the name of Lee has changed from "hurricane" to "post-tropical cyclone," the difference for those in New England is in title only.

"Most of you in New England … this (name change) is purely academic. It does not change what we’re going to feel," said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin . "Although this is no longer a tropical cyclone, it still has the strength of a category 1 hurricane — the winds are still at 80 mph."

The storm is now getting its power from more traditional atmospheric clashes between warm and cold air, and no longer drawing energy from warm waters below like hurricanes and tropical storms, the FOX Forecast Center said.

As Lee moves closer to landfall, Nova Scotia Power says over 135,000 customers are without power. Another 35,000 customers are without electricity in New Brunswick. More than 50,000 households were also experiencing outages in the New England area – the vast majority in Maine. These numbers are expected to increase into Saturday afternoon in tandem with increasing wind gusts, with trees and power lines at risk of falling.

Conditions started worsening late Friday evening and will be at their worst Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Governors in Massachusetts and Maine declared states of emergency ahead of the storm and activated National Guard members to prepare for the needed response.

In Manasquan, New Jersey, a boat capsized on Friday night due to Lee's high waves and rough surf, causing a man to go missing. The area experienced 8 to 10-foot waves during the incident, leading to the 31-foot boat's overturning. A father and his two sons were onboard, and while the father and one son were rescued, the other son remains missing.

As the storm moves northward at a speed of 25 mph, it is expected to bring wind gusts of 50-65 mph along the immediate coastlines of Massachusetts , New Hampshire and Maine . In Perry, Maine, on the Canada–U.S. border, a wind gust reached 83 mph early Saturday morning. In Halifax, Nova Scotia, the highest recorded gust was 73 mph at around 11 a.m. local time.

1-3 feet of storm surge expected with Lee along coastlines

Rising waters from a combination of storm surge and tide will flood typically dry areas near the coast. The coasts of Cape Cod and New England are expected to experience 1-3 feet of surge, while Long Island may see 1-2 feet.

According to the NHC, the most significant flooding will happen along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves that could reach 10-18 feet or higher, depending on proximity to the storm with Downeast Maine forecast to receive the highest waves.

The strongest onshore winds are now expected to occur before high tide which should help counteract the coastal flood threat. Still, minor flooding is expected during the time of high tide around midday Saturday.

Huge breaking waves will lead to beach erosion and minor inundation along the immediate coast.

"It’s hard to tell with Maine. You can never really be sure what you’re getting here," Portland, Maine, resident Logan MacDonald said. "Seems like the weather changes every five minutes but with storms you really just go out, and prepare, buy all of the essentials. Some candles, you know and hope for the best."

The storm will not produce significant flooding rains due to its forecast track and fast motion, but some places along the coast in Maine could pick up 3-5 inches of rain over the weekend.

Conditions will rapidly improve later Saturday into Sunday from south to north as Lee begins to accelerate and race off to the northeast through the Canadian Maritimes.

