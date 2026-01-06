The post-holiday funk: Why January feels harder than expected for some people

The Brief Mental health experts say many people experience an emotional dip after the holidays. Burnout, disrupted routines, and a sudden return to structure can make January feel heavy. Small, intentional changes — not major resolutions — can help ease the transition.



Once the decorations come down and the calendar flips, the pace of life can change almost overnight — and for many people, that shift doesn’t feel energizing.

What we know:

Mental health professionals say the so-called post-holiday funk is common and often tied to burnout and abrupt lifestyle changes following weeks of social activity and disrupted routines.

"It is a mixture of burnout from catching up with people, a change in routine," said Dr. Nava Silton, a psychologist. "Whether it is a change in mealtime, exercise… all the things you are typically used to doing."

Experts say the body and mind often need more time to recalibrate than people expect.

People walks past the Christmas tree displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 16, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Why the shift feels so abrupt

December’s high level of stimulation can mask how draining the season truly is.

"There is a combination of high activity and excitement to low activity, and that is a change that can be upsetting to people and disappointing," Dr. Silton said.

Psychologists say the sudden drop in social interaction and structure can feel unsettling, especially for people who thrive on routine or external motivation.

What you can do:

Rather than focusing on drastic self-improvement, experts recommend rebuilding stability first.

"Get back to a real routine with mealtimes, with exercise, with having meaningful relationships with other people," Silton said.

Setting goals can also help — as long as they are realistic and shared.

"Make sure to set up great goals for yourself," Dr. Silton said. "Tell them to someone and be accountable for them. And reward yourself every time you start to reach them."

Not everyone feels a slump

Some New Yorkers say January’s slower pace is a welcome reset.

"It is always relaxing after Christmas. Things start getting back into the groove," one young New Yorker told FOX 5.

She said the quieter weeks give her time to recharge.

"I enjoy my alone time. I would say the January time, I get to hang out with my cat and my dog and kind of just watch TV. It is nice."

Big picture view:

Mental health experts say early January often brings reflection and self-evaluation, which can increase pressure and stress if expectations are too high.

They say easing into the year with patience, structure, and small wins can be a more sustainable path forward.