Port Authority to release final renderings on new bus terminal set to open 2031

The Port Authority Bus Terminal was built in 1950, then expanded in 1981. And now, it's time for an upgrade.

Plans have been in the works since 2013 and today, the final decision has been revealed.

The design is based on anticipating what's to come in the future: infrastructure will be built for electric buses and a higher volume of traffic.

The exterior will look brighter, more open, and inviting. Construction begins in 2024.

Then by 2028, a temporary facility will open about a block away from the current location of the Port Authority.

The new terminal will be built atop the old one, with skyscrapers poking up, and is expected to be complete in 2031.

So, stay tuned.

