Man stabbed repeatedly in Port Authority Bus Terminal attack

A man was stabbed multiple times Monday morning inside NYC's Port Authority Bus Terminal, police said.

According to police, the victim was stabbed around 5:43 a.m. inside the north subway mezzanine level. Sources told the New York Post the attack was unprovoked and happened as the victim was reading a book in the Greyhound area.

Port Authority police arrested Michael McCloskey, 42, of California, after witnessing him stab the man, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McCloskey faces charges of attempted murder, assault and possession of a weapon.