Man stabbed repeatedly in Port Authority Bus Terminal attack

Updated  April 22, 2024 11:31am EDT
New York City
NEW YORK CITY - A man was stabbed multiple times Monday morning inside NYC's Port Authority Bus Terminal, police said.

According to police, the victim was stabbed around 5:43 a.m. inside the north subway mezzanine level. Sources told the New York Post the attack was unprovoked and happened as the victim was reading a book in the Greyhound area.

A person was stabbed in the Greyhound area of Port Authority Bus Terminal, sources say

Port Authority police arrested Michael McCloskey, 42, of California, after witnessing him stab the man, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McCloskey faces charges of attempted murder, assault and possession of a weapon.