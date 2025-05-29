Port Authority Bus Terminal set to get $10B makeover

The Brief Port Authority's Midtown Bus Terminal project is now officially underway. The project, which is projected to take ten years and cost $10 billion, will be completed in phases. It's not yet known how this could



The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is building a new Midtown Bus Terminal.

Breaking ground on a potentially decade-long project

What we know:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy broke ground on the new terminal earlier today, May 29.

Building the terminal is likely to take ten years and cost $10 billion, FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay reports.

The new bus terminal will replace the existing 75-year-old Port Authority Bus Terminal; the project will be completed in phases.

"A new Midtown Bus Terminal will deliver an enhanced experience for millions of riders, breathe new life into the surrounding neighborhood and ensure that this gateway to the City is one New Yorkers can be proud of for generations to come." — New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Phase one of the project is now underway – officials project that the temporary terminal, new ramps and Dyre Avenue deck-overs will be completed by 2029.

The main bus terminal is projected to be completed by 2032. The new facility will have an atrium entrance, ramps leading into and out of the Lincoln Tunnel, 3.5 acres of green space and new restaurants and retail jobs.

The project is also expected to create over 6,000 union jobs.

Possible reaction, potential commuter issues

Why you should care:

Governor Murphy pointed out that buses account for the largest portion of NJ Transit's ridership. "This new terminal will be equipped to meet growing demand for our state's riders and commuters for many decades to come."

McKay noted that officials say community boards in the area did approve the project, but also acknowledge that some residents might be concerned over how the construction could affect their daily lives – officials are confident that it will be worth the wait.

It's unclear how devastating the impacts on the area will be – the project is estimated to take a decade to complete.