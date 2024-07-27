Popular Zadies Bakery in Fair Lawn must rebuild again after strip mall fire

Zadies Kosher Bakery in Fair Lawn, New Jersey has survived a lot.

It has survived a car driving through the store five years ago and the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, they must rebuild again, along with several of their neighbors, after a fast-moving fire destroyed a strip mall.

"We've been here nineteen years," said Ann Steinberg, the co-owner of Zadies Bakery.

The fire, which apparently started in the Green Dragon Chinese restaurant, quickly spread to neighboring businesses, including Flynn's Barbershop.

"Five years ago, it was around the pandemic, and we had a tough time making it through that whole scenario, and then just… for us to be considered a successful small business, and it just gets taken away overnight… it's unbearable," said Shea Flynn, the owner of Flynn's Barbershop.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

But while business owners have not been allowed back inside the businesses yet to see what is salvageable, both Zadies and Flynn's say they will be back.

"Car went straight through the entire store, there was a car sitting in the store five years ago," said Steinberg. "And now a fire, unfortunately. But we're gonna rebuild, the community's been very supportive of us, they're all wishing us the best, keeping us in their prayers. We'll rebuild and get bigger and better."