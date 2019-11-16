Popeyes customer catches young boy working in restaurant kitchen: 'It was so insane'

article

A customer at a Popeyes restaurant in Texas was shocked when he witnessed a young boy working in the kitchen.

According to the customer, the boy looked to be about “9 years old” and was seen “handling raw chicken before giving it to a male staff worker who went on to cook it.”

The bizarre situation reportedly took place on Nov. 3 at a location in a suburb of Dallas known as The Colony.

The source, who requested to stay anonymous, told South West News Service (SWNS) the kitchen was “very short-staffed” and the restaurant had a line out of the door with wait times surging over an hour for the coveted Chicken Sandwich, which had returned the day of the incident.

“While I was there, there was only one person working the front counter and four employees in the kitchen,” the source said.

“It was so insane. I was a waiter for a number of years and I've never seen anything like that," he added.

The customer claims that at one point, another employee placed a bunch of orders in bags on the counter without calling order numbers because she had to run back to the kitchen to help prepare more sandwiches.

Advertisement

Get more updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.