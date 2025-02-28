Pope Francis suffers setback requiring ventilation, Vatican says

article

The Brief Pope Francis suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation according to the Vatican. The Vatican says the 88-year-old pope responded well, with a good level of gas exchange, and remained conscious and alert at all times. The development marked a setback in what had been two successive days of increasingly upbeat reports from doctors treating Francis at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14.



Pope Francis suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying a setback in his two-week long battle against double pneumonia.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Vatican says the 88-year-old pope responded well, with a good level of gas exchange, and remained conscious and alert at all times.

The development marked a setback in what had been two successive days of increasingly upbeat reports from doctors treating Francis at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14.

The afternoon episode resulted in a "sudden worsening of the respiratory picture."

Doctors decided to keep his prognosis guarded.