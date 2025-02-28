Expand / Collapse search

Pope Francis suffers setback requiring ventilation, Vatican says

Published  February 28, 2025 2:12pm EST
FILE - Pope Francis waves as he arrives on his popemobile to lead his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.  (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Pope Francis suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation according to the Vatican. 
    • The Vatican says the 88-year-old pope responded well, with a good level of gas exchange, and remained conscious and alert at all times.
    • The development marked a setback in what had been two successive days of increasingly upbeat reports from doctors treating Francis at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14.

Pope Francis suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying a setback in his two-week long battle against double pneumonia.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Vatican says the 88-year-old pope responded well, with a good level of gas exchange, and remained conscious and alert at all times.

The development marked a setback in what had been two successive days of increasingly upbeat reports from doctors treating Francis at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14.

The afternoon episode resulted in a "sudden worsening of the respiratory picture." 

Doctors decided to keep his prognosis guarded.

  • This reporting is based on information from the Associated Press.

