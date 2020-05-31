Pope Francis resumes Sunday blessing amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Pope Francis resumed Sunday blessing from his window looking out to Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday.

The square is where pilgrims have been worshipping since the coronavirus lockdown began in March. Tens of thousands of people usually turn out for the service, but only a few hundred were in attendance this Sunday.

The crowd obeyed social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some were seen wearing masks and standing apart from others, while others gathered in small groups.

Pope Francis prayed for people who have been infected by the virus and those who died in the Amazon region.

Pope Francis said he will be back at the same place for another blessing next Sunday.