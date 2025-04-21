Flashback: When Pope Francis led a 2015 mass at Madison Square Garden

The Brief When Pope Francis visited New York City back in 2015, he presided over mass at Madison Square Garden. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses was lucky enough to be among the 18,000 in attendance. Afterward, he was able to meet the Holy Father. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday. He was 88.



Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

Back in 2015, when the pope visited New York City, he presided over mass at Madison Square Garden. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses was lucky enough to be among the 18,000 in attendance. He described the moment in his own words.

Local perspective:

How did I get so lucky?

Adrian Pallarols, a master silversmith and longtime friend of the pope from his days in Argentina, made the chalice from melted jewelry that the Holy Father used at mass on that day.

I had profiled Pallarols for an earlier story. He called and offered me a ticket to mass on that mild September day. He barely got the question out of his mouth when I responded that, yes, I would be honored to attend.

To watch Pallarols beam as his mentor, the pope, held up his chalice was enough. But then after the mass, we were whisked to a private room behind the altar and I got to meet and embrace the Holy Father. I asked him to pray for my loved ones. He, too, asked me for prayers.

As he prepared to leave the garden, I photographed him sitting in the back of a Fiat. The dome light illuminated his face. Here was the leader of more than one billion Catholics cramped in the backseat of a small car. It symbolized his common touch.

That's how I will remember him: an extraordinary man who was humble enough to realize that like the rest of us, he, too, needed prayers.

The backstory:

The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis' death early Monday in an announcement read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Ferrell said.