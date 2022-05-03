Man in poop emoji costume lets off stink bomb at meeting

A man dressed in a "poop emoji" costume set off a stink bomb at a county council meeting in Maryland on Monday night, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The man, who identified himself as Phil Ateto, was escorted out of the building by officers.

The device was deployed after Ateto testified that he was upset about the council approving the Police Accountability Board without including recommendations from the Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability.

Police say that Ateto had attended several meetings over the past few weeks. The costume had the words "Police Accountability Board" written on it.

Officers applied for Disorderly Conduct charges after they left the meeting.