Poll: Over half of voters say Trump does not deserve to be reelected
According to a new poll published by Gallup on Thursday, less than half of voters in the U.S. say they think President Donald Trump deserves to be reelected.
Just 56% of the 1,035 voters polled said Trump deserves a second term, while 43% said he did.
The number is down seven points from January before the COVID pandemic had begun in earnest and the U.S. economy was stronger.
There is a clear partisan divide in the numbers, however, with 93% of Republicans saying Trump deserves to be reelected, while just 3% of Democrats agree. Just 36% of Independents say Trump deserves reelection, while 61% say he does not.
Voters, however, were significantly more pleased with their own district’s House Representative, with 60% of respondents saying that their Rep. deserved reelection, similar to what Gallup found in the Presidential election years of 2012, 2008, and 2004.
