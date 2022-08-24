Poll: New Yorkers feeling unsatisfied with life

A new poll shows that New Yorkers aren't feeling satisfied with life in 2022.

The Siena College poll of 800 New York residents found that just 27% of respondents reported that they felt more satisfied with their life now than they did a year ago.

"The pandemic period, coming in now with inflation, has had a dramatic impact on life satisfaction among virtually every single group of New Yorkers and had driven their view, their perception of their life down at this point," said Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy, who oversaw the poll.

This is the third edition of the poll, which was first conducted after the financial meltdown of 2008 and again in the Trump era in 2018.

"We thought this was a good time to do the survey again," Levy said. "As we've reached this stage of the arc of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Sienna measures satisfaction across 11 different components of life, everything from spiritual life to work to recreation to financial condition.

"Across all 11 areas, what surprised me was we saw a decline from 2018 to today for each and every one," Levy said.

New Yorkers reported the greatest satisfaction in their relationships with family, life partners, and friends. The least satisfaction came with the condition of the world politically, environmentally, socially and financially.

Sienna plans to revisit the poll again sometime in the next five years.