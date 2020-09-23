Poll: Less than half of registered voters plan to vote in-person

article

Just 47 percent of registered voters say they plan to vote in-person on Election Day, while 34 percent say they will vote by mail or absentee ballot, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

The poll sees former Vice President Joe Biden with a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. The numbers are unchanged from a September 2nd national poll when Biden led Trump 52 - 42 percent.

A majority of voters say that they don’t expect a winner to be announced on election night, with 63 percent of respondents saying that we will not go to bed on November 3 with the election settled.

Sixty-six percent of likely voters also say that they are “very” or “somewhat” concerned that a foreign government may try to interfere in the election.

Biden also leads Trump in favorability, with 45 percent of respondents having a favorable opinion and 45 percent having an unfavorable opinion of him, while 55 percent of respondents said they had an unfavorable opinion of President Trump. While opinions on who would handle the economy were a toss-up, Biden easily led Trump on responding to the coronavirus pandemic and handling racial inequality, 55 to 39 and 56 to 36, respectively.

"Voters think Biden is smarter, more honest, more level headed and cares more about Americans than the president. And that, in part, translates into a ten-point lead," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

