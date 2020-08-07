Poll: 1 in 3 Americans say they would not get coronavirus vaccine if it were ready now

In a poll by Gallup released Friday, as many as one in three Americans said they would not get a vaccine for COVID-19 — even if the vaccine were FDA-approved and free of charge.

According to the poll, 65% of participants said they would and 35% said they would not.

There was a correlation between political party affiliation and those who said that they would take the vaccine, according to Gallup. Republicans were less inclined than Democrats to receive the vaccine, with 47% of Republicans saying they would do so in comparison to 81% of Democrats.

Gender results were equal, as 65% of both females and males said they would receive the coronavirus vaccine.

But age and race did show differences.

Young and elderly participants of the study were more likely to say they would get the vaccine. Seventy percent of senior citizens and 76% of adults age 18-29 said that they would be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, middle-age groups were more hesitant — only 59% of adults between 50-64 said they would be willing to get vaccinated.

Sixty-seven percent of White Americans said that they would be vaccinated in comparison to 59% of non-White Americans. “This is particularly noteworthy, given media reports on the pandemic noting that Black and Latino Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Gallup wrote.

The Gallup poll was released as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the United States. There werenearly 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 160,000 deaths in the U.S. as of Aug. 7.

Experts and scientists — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — said that they are hopeful a vaccine will be available by early 2021.