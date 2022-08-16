Polio has been circulating in NYC area for months: CDC

According to a new report from the CDC, polio has been lurking in New York State for several months.

On Tuesday, the agency confirmed samples from Rockland and Orange County showing that the virus was around as early as April of 2022.

Just last week, New York City announced that it had found polio in its wastewater.

The state announced the first polio case on July 21 in Rockland County. The victim, a man in his 20s, was left partially paralyzed by the infection.

The CDC says it is only the second confirmed community transmission of polio since 1979.