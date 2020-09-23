Police warn against taking part in social media quizzes

article

Do you ever fill out one of those online quizzes on social media about yourself? You might want to think again.

Law enforcement in Florida is warning people to not do so as it can easily lead to identity theft.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that the answers to these questions, which often involve personal information about yourself, can be tied to your passwords and online security.

"We've all been enticed by these online quizzes," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "It's clever how they often are tied to our passwords and online security."