Man wanted in 'random' shootings of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer, NYC gas station employee

Authorities are searching for a man accused of two shootings that happened days apart in Philadelphia and New York City that they believe were completely random acts.

Captain John Walker told reporters they are searching for Termaine Saulsbury, a 39-year-old Philadelphia resident who they think could be hiding in the city with help from family or friends.

Saulsbury is accused of shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer Timothy McKenzie on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25. McKenzie suffered gunshot wounds to the ear and shoulder and has since been released from the hospital, according to Walker.

Police believe Termaine Saulsbury is behind two random shootings in Philadelphia and New York City.

During the investigation, police in New York City noticed the suspect resembled a gunman wanted for a gas station shooting days earlier in The Bronx that badly injured an employee. Authorities shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

"We're very concerned that this individual can strike again," Walker said. "We believe both acts right now appear to be random, there was no rhyme or reason to these incidents."

On several occasions during Wednesday night's press conference, Walker warned anyone who is harboring Saulbury that they will also be arrested.

The City of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Parking Authority have each offered a $10,000 for a $20,000 total reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.