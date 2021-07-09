Expand / Collapse search
Police shoot and kill gunman who struck 3 people inside Brooklyn liquor store: Cops

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Bushwick
FOX 5 NY

Cops shoot man in Brooklyn

Police responding to reports of three people shot in Bushwick found the gunman near the scene with a gun in his hand. The suspect aimed at the officers who fired back, killing him, said police.

NEW YORK - Police in Brooklyn shot and killed a man who opened fire at three people inside a liquor store in Bushwick, said the NYPD.

Cops responded to 1195A Halsey Street on Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. where the victims told the officers the direction the gunman had fled.

Officers discovered the suspect, with a gun in hand, crouched on the sidewalk in front of 520 Wilson Avenue.  They ordered the man to drop his gun but he did not comply, cops said. The officers then opened fire on the man. He was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Hospital.

The NYPD recovered the man's gun and three other guns at the first shooting scene.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said the officers were wearing body cameras that captured the interaction between the cops and the gunman.

The officers were taken to an area hospital for observation only.  The three victims who were shot on Halsey Street were also treated at area hospitals.

An investigation into the shooting was underway.

The NYPD says this is the gun a suspect pointed at officers who, in turn, opened fire, killing him.

With the Associated Press



 