Police seek vandal who spray-painted over 60 cars in Queens

The NYPD is searching for a suspect allegedly behind a spree of vandalism of Queens that left well over 60 cars damaged.

According to authorities, the suspect has been linked to four different incidents of cars being spray-painted, going back to March.

On March 26, police say the suspect spray-painted 20 cars between 31 Avenue and Broadway in X. Then, on May 18, the suspect spray-painted another 20 vehicles between 23 Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard.

Police say the suspect struck again on 23 Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard the next day, spray-painting 17 vehicles.

Lastly, on May 22, police say the suspect spray-painted an additional eight vehicles, bringing his total to at least 65.

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

