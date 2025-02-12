Police seek suspect who impersonated ICE agent in Brooklyn attempted rape

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape and robbery in Brooklyn this week.

What we know:

Police say that the incident happened Tuesday morning near Henry and Montague Streets in Brooklyn Heights.

Authorities say the suspect allegedly approached a 51-year-old woman in a building lobby, claiming to be an immigration agent.

He then reportedly forced the woman into a basement stairwell, where he attempted to rape her.

He then stole her phone and purse before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained cuts to her face, and scratches and bruising across her body, and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.