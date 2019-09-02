Police searching for missing 79-year-old woman in Manhattan

Image 1 of 3 ▼

UPDATE: The missing woman has returned home safely.

Original photo:

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance finding a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Authorities say that Judith Vogel was last seen at 2 a.m. at her residence at 840 Broadway. She is described as 5'0" tall, 100 lbs. and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.