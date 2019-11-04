Police searching for 18-year-old missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an 18-year-old missing from West Philadelphia.

Ameenah Fisher was last seen at 9 a.m. Saturday on the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street in Powelton.

Fisher is described as 5-foot-1 and 113 pounds with a thin build, fair complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, leggings and dark gray Ugg boots.

Anyone with any information regarding Fisher's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.