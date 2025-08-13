NYPD shoots repeat offender in Brooklyn gunfight, second suspect still on the run

The Brief NYPD officers shot and injured a 22-year-old felon during a shootout in Flatbush while searching for a second suspect who fled the scene. Police say the injured man, Edynesson Bauduy, has a history of violent crimes and was released on parole just two months ago. The second gunman remains at large as investigators recover a handgun and multiple shell casings from the Ocean Avenue crime scene.



Police are searching for a second gunman involved in a shootout in Flatbush Tuesday night.

What we know:

Just after 7:30 Tuesday night, officers on patrol heard gunfire near 533 Ocean Avenue in Prospect Park South. When they got to the scene, they saw two men shooting at each other.

The officers moved in and opened fire on the man closest to them, hitting him at least once as the other suspect took off.

The first suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Edynesson Bauduy, a convicted felon with a history of violent crimes. Officers gave him life-saving aid before paramedics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

According to Assistant Chief Frank Giordano, Bauduy’s record is long.

"This is a person who has repeatedly shrugged his shoulders at consequences and at our criminal justice system for these violent crimes that he committed," Giordano said.

In 2021, he was arrested for shooting someone near where Tuesday's shootout happened.

Police say that while that case was still pending, he was picked up again, this time for a violent commercial robbery in southern Brooklyn. He was released on parole just two months ago.

Police say if his sentences had been served back-to-back, he’d still be in prison until 2030.

The second man took off running toward Church Avenue and hasn’t been caught. Officers recovered a Ruger 9mm and several shell casings from the scene. No officers were hurt, though they were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A witness told FOX 5 NY the gunfire in broad daylight sounded like fireworks. Police say body cameras captured the whole thing, and the search for the second suspect is still underway.