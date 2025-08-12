Police shoot armed man in Brooklyn: officials

article

An investigation is underway after police shot a man in a busy area of a Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot near 533 Ocean Avenue in Flatbush shortly after 7:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired. A witness tells FOX 5 NY the shots going off in broad daylight sounded like fireworks.

Assistant Chief at Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Francis Giordano said at a press conference later in the evening that when officers approached the suspect, he was involved in a "shootout" with another individual. Officers discharged their weapons at one of the two individuals, striking him "at least once." The other individual fled the scene.

"This whole incident is depicted on body-worn camera," Giordano said. A Ruger 9mm was recovered at the scene, as well as "numerous" shell casings, he added.

Giordano additionally stated that officers performed life-saving measures at the scene, and the suspect was transported to Kings County Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Officers were also sent to an area hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.