Police rescue deer from icy water on Long Island

article

Suffolk County Police marine bureau officers rescued a deer that had fallen through the ice on Sunday afternoon.

A Smith Point Park Ranger reported a deer stuck in the ice at Narrow Bay, off Smith Point County Park, in Shirley at 4:18 p.m.

Police officers Robert Daniels, Robert King, and Gary Quenzer, responded. Officer King deployed an ice sled while officers Daniels and Quenzer tended the line on the sled.

King approached the fawn, then lifted it out of the approximately 40-degree water and onto the sled, and Daniels and Quenzer pulled the sled safely back to shore, at 4:55 p.m.

The deer was towel-dried and wrapped in blankets.

Advertisement

The deer was taken to an animal rescue center for treatment.