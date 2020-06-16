Police pursue an SUV driver in South Central Los Angeles

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a black SUV driver early Tuesday evening. The pursuit started just before 5:00 p.m. as it traveled along surface streets in Boyle Heights, downtown Los Angeles, and parts of South LA.

FOX 11 was able to capture part of the chase with SkyFOX during the 5:00 p.m. newscast.

RELATED: View the most recent police chases in and around the Los Angeles area.

Towards the end of the pursuit, the driver appeared to slow and follow proper driving protocol and ground units appeared to stop pursuing the driver.

Initial reports stated that a CHP unit attempted to pull over the driver for speeding.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.