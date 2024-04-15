Officer shot in Montclair, NJ, police union reports

A police officer was reportedly shot in Montclair, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon, according to the state's police union.

"One of our members with Montclair Police has been shot this afternoon. His injuries are non life threatening. Please keep him in your prayers," the New Jersey State PBA tweeted.

Few details were immediately available, including the name of the officer, where the incident took place and what led to the shooting.

The township, located in Essex County about 15 miles outside of NYC, also reported Monday afternoon that police were investigating a shooting on the 100 block of Forest Street. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

"The school is not involved, and there is no potential threat to it," the Township of Montclair posted to Facebook.

