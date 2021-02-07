Police: NJ woman struck, killed trying to aid injured animal

article

A New Jersey woman trying to get an injured animal out of the road was struck and killed by a car last week, police said.

Cherry Hill police said the 27-year-old Medford woman tried to go to the aid of the animal at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 70 near South Frontage Road.

Police said she was struck by a car and died. The 24-year-old Voorhees man driving the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Police didn't release the name of the woman or the driver and didn't say what kind of animal was involved.

Cherry Hill police and Camden County prosecutors are investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

Advertisement